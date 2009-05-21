-
Prophet Motive: Is Nouriel Roubini Lucky Or Just Good? by Julia Ioffe
-
Does William Shakespeare's Poetry Really Reach Us Anymore? Come On---Really? by John McWhorter
-
The Tamil Tigers Have Been Vanquished, But Sri Lanka's Problems Have Just Begun, by Michael Schaffer
-
Try As He Might, Obama Can't Avoid A Debate On Bush-Era Security Decisions, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
TNRtv: 'There Is No Such Thing As A Neutral Judge' by Erwin Chemerinsky
-
Huntsman, Interrupted: Spending Time With The Man Who Wants To Be The Future Of The GOP, Just Not Its Present. by Zvika Krieger
-
Meet Diane Wood, The Second Coming Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by Jeffrey Rosen
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.