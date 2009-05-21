A quartet of Republican lawmakers* on Wednesday introduced an alternative vision for health care reform, which they're calling the "Patient's Choice Act." Ezra Klein and Igor Volsky have done due diligence breaking down the proposal. I'd recommend reading both if you want a sense of what's really in the bill.

But the broader takeaway--as Ezra suggests--is the remarkable conceptual overlap between what they're proposing to do and what Obama and his allies are proposing to do. In particular, unlike so many other conservatives, it recognizes the difficulty all but the healthiest people face buying insurane when they're not part of a large group.

What's more, the Republicans propose to deal with this problem by re-organizing the individual and small group markets and setting up cooperatives, through which insurers would sell regulated plans to all comers (although not necessarily at the same rate). There'd even be risk-adjustment. That is, the government would force insurers attracting unusually healthy groups of patients to subsidize those attracting unusually sicker patients--a scheme that, when done properly, sharply deters insurers from trying to cherry-pick the cheapest-to-insure beneficiaires.



Does all of this sound familiar? Broadly speaking, it's the same concept behind almost every major Democratic reform initiative of the last 30 years, including the ones on the table now.