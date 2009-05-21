Karl Rove has an op-ed in today's Wall Street Journal arguing that President Obama campaigned as an economic centrist, but has since taken a hard-left turn:

Mr. Obama ran hard to the center on economic issues to win the general election. He has since discovered his campaign commitments were obstacles to ramming through the most ideologically liberal economic agenda since the Great Society. Mr. Obama either had very little grasp of what governing would involve or, if he did, he used words meant to mislead the public. Neither option is particularly encouraging. America now has a president quite different from the person who advertised himself for the job last year. Over time, those things can catch up to a politician.

Hmm. I'm pretty sure that during the campaign Obama promised to reform health care, energy, and education in precisely the way he's now doing. Also, it's kind of funny that Rove now recalls that Obama "ran hard to the center" during the campaign, because that's not what he was saying at the time.

For instance, as early as February 2008, Rove was insisting that Obama was openly running as a left-winger:

