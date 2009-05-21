No, this is not about the CIA and torture. This is about health care legislation and some dogs that haven't barked.

Until relatively recently--I'd say as recently as this January--it seemed to many observers (myself included) that the House was woefully unprepared for the health reform debate. The key players hadn't been meeting regularly with either each other or with outsiders. They weren't holding roundtables and hearings. They hadn't even committed to passing reform in year one, even though President-elect Obama had signalled it was a top priority. In all of these respects, they were conspiucously lagging behind their counterparts in the Senate, who'd been diligently plugging away at health care for the previous year.

And it's not as if the House had a great history of unifying behind such efforts. On the contrary, in 1993 and 1994, legislation never made it to the floor--thanks, mostly, to commitee turf battles and sharp ideological divisions among the Democrats.

Despite these appearances, insiders I contacted at the time never seemed as worried as those of us watching. They figured the House could pull things together quickly once it decided to do so. In other words, it needed Pelosi to get behind it. She has and the progress so far deserves some recognition.

