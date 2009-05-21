The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation has posted a terrific interactive feature for comparing reform plans on Capitol Hill. It's just like the one the foundation posted during the presidential campaign and, the staff promises me, it will be updated as plans evolve and new alternatives emerge. It will make my job easier and, perhaps, yours as well.

Update: It occurs to me that I should disclose I'm doing some writing for the Foundation's News Service. But, trust me, it's a really cool feature.



--Jonathan Cohn