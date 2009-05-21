Here's an ingenious anti-Obama argument, c/o Mitt Romney:

Barack Obama is still hanging on to the campaign trail. He said that the last thing he thinks about when he goes to sleep at night is keeping America safe. That's a big difference with Vice President Cheney—when it came to protecting Americans, he never went to sleep.

Yes, Obama is failing the nation because he sleeps. I suppose these are the sorts of arguments you have to make if you're a Republican who has any hope of winning the GOP presidential nomination in '12. But that nomination sure isn't going to be worth much by the time you've done all the things you need to do in order to win it.



--Jason Zengerle

