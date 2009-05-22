-
Backward Runs 'Newsweek' Blah Blah Newsmag Remake Blah Blah, by Michael Kinsley
-
Do Financial Crises Make People More Socially Conservative? Explaining Those New Abortion Polls, by John B. Judis
-
In Defense Of Nancy Pelosi (On Health Care), by Jonathan Cohn
-
Terminator: Salvation': A Robot Movie That Doesn't Have A Heart, by Christopher Orr
-
The Uncertain Future Of Nuclear Power, by Bradford Plumer
-
Just How Political Is Hip Hop Anyway? by John McWhorter
-
Prophet Motive: Is Nouriel Roubini Lucky Or Just Good? by Julia Ioffe
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.