Poor Lebanon. Really, poor Lebanon. Its internal political struggles are fought mostly by bomb and gun. Some place in one of our national newspapers last week (I don't remember where) I read about the various sectarian ruling families and the quick ascension to leadership of the sons. The dads get assassinated. Hariri, Gemayel, all of the others. The scions inherit. In this one story, a daughter inherited. This is a great and honorable national custom, the blood loyalty of children to their pops.

Of course, Lebanon is also the scene of ongoing mass violence committed by the sectarian militias, of which Hezbollah is the most deadly. Its mullah Nasrallah now has the country by the cajones because it expects to win many more seats in the mid-June parliamentary elections than it has today. And what if it doesn't? More relevant: what if it does?





Vice president Biden has just been to Beirut to wish the political system "talley-ho." He expressed no preferences, nor should he have. But what was the purpose of his visit? This is a traveling administration.