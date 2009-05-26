I may have more to say later on John Bolton's op-ed in today's New York Times, but the first sentence does not bode well for the piece's credibility:

President Obama has called for a world without nuclear weapons, not as a distant goal, but as something imminently achievable.

In fact, this is what Obama said in his speech on nuclear weapons last month:

So today, I state clearly and with conviction America's commitment to seek the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons. I'm not naive. This goal will not be reached quickly--perhaps not in my lifetime.

We can, of course, debate the wisdom of the sentiment, but Bolton ought to at least characterize it accurately.

--Peter Scoblic