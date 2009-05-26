Alex Massie draws attention to what may be the most peculiar in a long series of peculiar RNC stunts, a web video explicitly comparing Nancy Pelosi to Pussy Galore from Goldfinger:

Alex makes an obvious point regarding the comparison:

Do these people not realise that Pussy Galore is the movie's heroine? Granted, her coversion to the cause is only confirmed after, literally, a roll in the hay with Sean Connery but from that point forward she's one of the Good Girls. Indeed, 007 and Felix Leiter would not have been able to foil Auric Goldfinger's assault on Fort Knox unless Pussy Galore and her Flying Circus had betrayed Goldfinger. That's quite important! Accordingly, any sensible person watching the RNC video is left confused: do they mean to suggest that "Pelosi Galore" is actually on the side of the angels? Or, and I grant that this seems less probable, could it be that they simply haven't a clue what they're talking about?

Now, no one's likely to get rich betting against the proposition that the folks at the RNC have no clue what they're talking about. But if the people who made the video had any coherent idea in their heads apart from "wow, it'd be cool to make a web video using the Bond theme," it was presumably to imply that Pelosi is, like Pussy Galore, a lesbian. Stay classy, guys.