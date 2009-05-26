Dan Gross has an interesting piece up at Slate about the fate of all the sovereign-wealth funds (SWFs) that looked poised to take over big chunks of the U.S. economy two years ago. (Sovereign-wealth funds are bascially massive pools of capital controlled by foreign governments looking to invest cash accumulated from trade surpluses.) It turns out many took huge positions in American financial institutions at about the worst moment possible:

It's not like we orchestrated the financial crisis to bleed the Chinese and the big oil producers. But I doubt too many U.S. policymakers are teary-eyed over the end of the sovereign-wealth fund boom. How large a stake a foreign government should be allowed to acquire in a major U.S company is just an incredibly fraught question.

Of course, it's clearly going to come back sooner or later assuming we keep running up trade deficits.

--Noam Scheiber