Diversity on the Court
Finally, a justice from the Bronx! And the perils of looking at the court as a representative body.
by Alan Dershowitz

Sotomayor's "Preferential Treatment"
What the WaPo archives say
by Jason Zengerle

The Battle Ahead
What will Sonia Sotomayor's confirmation process look like?
by Tom Goldstein

The "Harriet Miers" Meme
Is Sotomayor the next Harriet Miers?
by Jason Zengerle

Confirm Sotomayor
Her range of experience is her strongest attribute--and how conservatives are misusing my concerns about her.
by Jeffrey Rosen

Why Sotomayor Is Such A Good Pick
She will be an easy confirmation and an outstanding justice.
by Erwin Chemerinsky

Sotomayor's Biography Should Be Irrelevant
Remember the hoopla over Sarah Palin's "compelling American story"?
by Randall Kennedy