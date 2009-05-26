Americans for Prosperity, the right-wing group last seen sponsoring Joe the Plumber's speaking tour against card-check legislation, is getting into the health care debate. And it's making arguments with all of the nuance and rigor you'd expect.

The vehicle for these arguments is a new advertisement, launched as part of the "Patients United Now" project and set to air this weekend, according to a source familiar with the ad buy. The tv spot features Shana Holmes--a Canadian woman who, according to the ad, suffered from brain cancer and came to the U.S. in order to get life-saving treatment. Here's the transcript:

Holmes: I survived a brain tumor, but if I’d relied on my government for healthcare, I’d be dead. I am a Canadian citizen. And as my brain tumor got worse, my government healthcare system told me I had to wait six months to see a specialist. In six months, I would have died.



Announcer: Government runs healthcare in Canada. Care is delayed or denied. Some patients wait a year for vital surgeries. Delays that can be deadly. Many drugs and treatments are not available because government says patients aren’t worth it.



Holmes: I am here today because I was able to travel to the U.S. where I received world-class treatment. Government healthcare isn’t the answer and it sure isn’t free.



Announcer: Now Washington wants to bring Canadian-style healthcare to the U.S., but government should never come in between your family and your doctor. Learn more at patientsunitednow.com.



Holmes: My advice to Americans – as patients, it’s your care. Don’t give up your rights.

I'm in no position to judge the specifics of Holmes' story. But I can speak to the narrator's policy statements. In fact, I have already--here, here, here, here, here, and here.

For those who'd like a review: Canadian health care has strenghts and weaknesses. The strenghts include superb primary care, administrative simplicity, and the kind of cradle-to-grave financial security virtually no Americans enjoy now. The weaknesses include some long waits for specialty care--although statistics suggest Canadians are not, on the whole, ending up in worse health than Americans because of them.

