Once long ago we used to get excited when a colonel would replace a monarch in power. This happened a lot in Arab countries. Poor King Farouk who was ousted by Col. Naguib who was eased by Col. Nasser who was assassinated and then succeeded by General Mubarak. No primogeniture yet. But now that his day is slipping into dusk people are talking about the succession and the successor seems to be Gamal Mubarak whom the Washington Post says has made no impression at all. Another revolutionary republic turned to kings.





Then there is Libya's revolutionary colonel Moammar Qaddafi, the longest serving leader in the Arab orbit. More than a bit meshugah, he's got four sons, none of them all there. Moatessim seems now to have the inside track in the succession. But each of his siblings has had the mantle about to wear on his shoulders. And then the colonel changed his mind.





An ophthalmologist by training, Bashar Assad was acclaimed president in an uncontested referendum after the death of his father, also president, who had ruled. A member of the Assad family has held the post for almost four decades.





And know we come to the unlamented Saddam Hussein who, among his other virtues, was planning for the government of Iraq to become a family business. The United States interfered with those plans. The last family business in Baghdad was that of the Hashemites, true descendants of the Prophet. An arbitrary choice by Gertrude Bell for governing the new country, but so much more civilized than the colonels who came to power in the July 14 movement when King Faisal II was slaughtered on the streets. And then began the slaughter of the Shi'a and the Kurds under the Republic of Iraq.





What a record the Arab world gives us. Still, trust it, trust in it.



