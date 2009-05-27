Ramesh Ponnuru unpacks his controversial description of Sotomayor as "Obama's Harriet Miers," explaining:

What I'm suggesting is that both nominees were picked because they were women, because they were members of politically valued groups (evangelicals in Miers's case, Hispanics in Sotomayor's), and because they were considered politically reliable by the people who picked them. Neither was picked based on her impressive legal mind, although the pickers in each case doubtless believed that the nominee exceeded some threshold level of competence. These parallels seem like more than enough to justify the title of a Corner post.

Okay. But, for future reference, when you analogize a current Supreme Court nominee to a past nominee who was widely denounced as a hack (even by members of her own party) and whose nomination was ultimately withdrawn because she was deemed unqualified, you probably should be prepared for people to think that was the point of your anology.

Ponnuru also takes a shot at those who noted Sotomayor's impressive academic credentials (Princeton and Yale), especially compared to Miers' (SMU and SMU):

I am, incidentally, enjoying the spectacle of leftists who spent years saying President Bush was a moron carry on about how insane and probably racist it is for anyone to doubt the intellect of someone who went to those schools.

Give me a break. Bush went to "those schools" during an era (actually, at the tail end of an era) when admission to those schools wasn't necessarily a sign of towering intellect, at least if you hailed from the right family, as Bush did. As Nicholas Lemann explained it in his 2000 New Yorker profile of Bush: