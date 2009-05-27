Harold Pollack is a public health policy researcher at the University of Chicago's School of Social Service Administration, where he is faculty chair of the Center for Health Administration Studies. He is a regular contributor to The Treatment.

I am writing this while listening to one of those 3-hour conferences with health policy experts who are brainstorming how to make private health insurance markets work as well as humanly possible, on the provisional assumption that there is no (or a very weak) public plan.

I admit that I'm going hypoxic on this marathon call. One thing does cut through the mental haze: Wow we need a public plan to have any prayer of making health reform work. Going down the list of options to control costs and to prevent discrimination based on health status, virtually every available policy lever is either constrained or has not been seriously road-tested in the management of 1/6 of the U.S. economy.

On the cost side, we had a lengthy conversation about the ticklish problem of controlling costs and reimbursement rates when specific hospitals and provider organizations have great market power in particular communities. Of course, some of these providers negotiate with payers that enjoy similar market concentration. Despite the incredible complication of the medical marketplace, it took maybe 30 seconds to realize that blunderbuss antitrust policies are inadequate to the task, and that the political economy that surrounds such things is not promising in constraining academic medical centers and other valued social institutions that sometimes overcharge