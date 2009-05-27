This must have been the preferential treatment Michael Goldfarb was referring to. From a 1978 WaPo article (referenced in today's Washington Times):

A large Washington law firm-Shaw, Pittman, Potts & Trowbridge-has been forced to apologize to a Yale Law School senior after a student-faculty tribunal found one of its partners had asked her "discriminatory" questions focusing on her being a Puerto Rican.

The tribunal found the questions, asked during a recruiting dinner, violated Yale rules against discrimination. The questions, according to the tribunal, included: 'Do law firms do a disservice by hiring minority students who the firms know do not have the necessary credentials and will then fire in three to four years? Would I have been admitted to the law school if I were not a Puerto Rican? Was I culturally deprived?"

But Potts said that neither the firm nor Krall had "discriminatory motives or intent."

Krall asked the questions of Sonia Sotomayor de Noonan, a resident of the Bronx, N.Y., who had graduated from Princetown before going to Yale Law, during a dinner in New Haven Oct. 2 with several other Yale students.