Declining lending standards, greedy bankers, short-sighted consumers, slow-moving regulators, low interest rates, and the securitization process have all at one time or another been blamed for the subprime crisis.

And to that list we can now add China's one-child policy.

A number of economists and public officials, including former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, have pointed to rising global imbalances as playing a seminal role in the creation of a global credit bubble. Americans were able to borrow at low, low rates thanks to foreign purchases of public- and private-sector securities by high saving rate countries like China, which has an eye-popping rate of 50 percent and is the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries with almost $800 billion worth, or about 24 percent of its GDP.

But why did the Chinese choose to save rather than spend their earnings in the first place?