The morning after the news broke that Joe Sestak is going to challenge Arlen Specter in the Democratic Primary, a new Q-Poll shows Specter trouncing Sestak 50 to 21 percent. It's worth noting, though, that in May 2006, a Quinnipiac poll found that Joe Lieberman was beating Ned Lamont 65 to 19 percent among Connecticut Democrats, and we all know how that one turned out. The challenge for Sestak is finding something about Specter that pisses off PA Dem primary voters as much as Lieberman's support for the war in Iraq pissed of CT Dems. But with Specter now signaling his support for Sotomayor and softening his opposition to EFCA and the public plan component of health care reform, Sestak will have his work cut out for him.

--Jason Zengerle

