It comes out that your new coach is under investigation for cheating at his old school. Your old coach sues you. And your star recruit pleads guilty (albeit to a misdemeanor). All in one day! Adam Zagoria has the details here. The CW in basketball circles was that Kentucky had better win the national championship early in Calipari's tenure, before they inevitably ran afoul of the NCAA, but it looks like the hammer might come down sooner than anyone expected.

--Jason Zengerle