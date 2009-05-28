A new briefing from the Congressional Budget Office is full of serious political implications for health care reform. But you may need a Talmudic scholar to figure out what those implications are.

The briefing isn't about how much health reform will cost. Rather, it's about how the CBO will describe those costs.

In the reform schemes under consideration, most people will be getting health insurance from private sources. Either they'll be getting coverage directly from their employers, as many do now, or they'll be buying insurance individually (or as families) through a new, regulated marketplace that looks something like the system federal employees now use. (Insurance would be aviable to everybody, regardless of medical condition, at community rates; all insurance would have to include certain benefits; and so on.)

The question at hand is how CBO should consider those payments for accounting purposes. In particular, are those payments to insurers purely private transactions, with which CBO needn't concern itself? Or are they really part of the government's revenue stream?