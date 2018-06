Gawker takes a much deserved poke at what may indeed be the stupidest NYT front-pager in the history of the paper:

Even on a slow news day, you'd think the Times could have come up with some ridiculous faux-news piece about that freak-show couple exploiting their eight kids on Bravo or the latest American Idol" voting scandal.

That said, I am kinda hoping this turns into a multi-part series. Next installment: An expose on elderly people's napping habits.

--Michelle Cottle