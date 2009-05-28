Since there's suddenly a lot of talk about the long waits for treatment in Canada--and how reform will supposedly produce similarly long waits here--this seems like a fine time to remind people that long waits for treatment already exist here.

From Business Week, in July 2007:

both data and anecdotes show that the American people are already waiting as long or longer than patients living with universal health-care systems. ...

If you find a suspicious-looking mole and want to see a dermatologist, you can expect an average wait of 38 days in the U.S., and up to 73 days if you live in Boston, according to researchers at the University of California at San Francisco who studied the matter. Got a knee injury? A 2004 survey by medical recruitment firm Merritt, Hawkins & Associates found the average time needed to see an orthopedic surgeon ranges from 8 days in Atlanta to 43 days in Los Angeles. Nationwide, the average is 17 days. ...