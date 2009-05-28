Economics blogs are abuzz over the fact that the slope of the yield curve is at a record high. The difference between the yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasuries hit 2.75 percent yesterday topping its previous high of 2.74 in 2003, according to Bloomberg. As many, including myself, have pointed out, when the yield curve steepens like this, it’s usually a sign that the economy will be humming within 12 months.

But there’s good reason to think that this time it’s different.

This is due to the fact that when short-term rates are at -- or close to -- zero, they don’t reflect actual "market-clearing" rates. (That's why we hear all the talk of negative interest rates these days. As I wrote on Monday, some economists think in an ideal world, the federal funds rates should currently be close to -5 percent in order to get consumption going again.)

When short-term rates are close to zero yields further out on the Treasury curve don't convey the same information that they do when short-term rates are well above zero, according to a theory put forth by Fischer Black, best known for the famous Black-Scholes option pricing model. According to Fischer, investors will switch their holdings to cash if interest rates drop below zero, so a zero lower bound on interest rates acts as an option: