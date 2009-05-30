One of the more encouraging signs about reform so far has been the lack of discord among key committees. Finance is the committee with the bigger portfolio, because Medicare, Medicaid, and revenue all fall under its jurisdiction, while HELP is the committee with "health" in its name and Kennedy at its helm. But the two committees have been collaborating for more than a year now. And while there have been reports of tensions, it looks like they more or less agree on the basic architecture of a reformed system.

A requirement that everybody obtain insurance, subsidies to help people pay their premiums, an insurance exchange for buying coverage outside of the group market, expansions of Medicaid for the poor, efforts to change payment so that it encourages quailty--Finance wanted all of those elements in reform and, from the looks of things, HELP does too.

Still, the latest drafts of the document also hint at some significant differences between the committees. Among them:

The public plan. HELP is committed to a public insurance option and, at the moment, is looking at pegging the plan's payment rates to 110 percent of what Medicare pays. (Why 110 percent? Read this.) Finance hasn't even promised to write a public plan into its bill; it's just a possibility. And several Finance members have expressed interest in setting up a "trigger," under which govenrment would launch a public plan only if private plans weren't working well enough.





Notice a pattern here? HELP is staking out the territory to Finance's left, which isn't too surprising. Look down HELP's roster and you'll see some of the Senate's most liberal members, including Sherrod Brown, Tom Harkin, and Bernie Sanders. Finance, by contrast, has prominent centrists like Kent Conrad and Blance Lincoln. The chairmen also take different approaches to legislation. Both ideologically and temperamentally, Kennedy seems less determined to pursue bipartisanship than Baucus is.

The gap between the two committees is getting attention. In Saturday's New York Times, Robert Pear described the Baucus-Kennedy break over the public plan as a "significant split." That prompted the two senators to release a joint statement affirming their determination to merge their bills eventually.