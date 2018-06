Well, I think we all saw this one coming:

Father Cutie may not want to be known as "the anti-celibacy priest," but the hunky cleric's soap opera can't help but make you wonder once again when the Catholic Church is going to drop its unproductive, unhealthy requirement that priests and nuns remain celibate.

Oh well: The Pope's loss is the Episcopalians' gain. And God knows the mainline protestant churches in this country could use a good pitchman.



--Michelle Cottle