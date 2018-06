What would the approach of summer be without the arrival of the angsty gas-prices-are-rising "news" story?

I'm sorry, but gas prices rising during the summer driving season has become about as newsworthy as the fact that the weather gets warmer during the summer months.

Once this recession is over, can we please have a sensible gas tax to somewhat stabilize the seasonal fluctuations or at least give reporters something else to obsess about?

--Michelle Cottle