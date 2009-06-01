Another liberal makes the case for using the health insurance tax exclusion to finance universal coverage. This time it's Steve Auerbach (a.k.a., Dr. Steve B) at DailyKos.

In Seattle, thousands of people rallied in favor of health care reform. Good. But there need to be many more demonstrations like this. Reform can't succeed without a huge political push, of which grassroots activity is an integral part.

When less isn't more: A new Health Affairs study finds that lower-cost hospitals provide, on average, slightly worse care for heart disease, though the mortality rates are comparable to higher-cost hospitals. The authors suggest this is a reminder to be careful as we restructure reimbursement to reward efficiency.

--Jonathan Cohn