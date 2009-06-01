It's been clear for a while now that General Motors, like Chrysler before it, was headed for bankruptcy. But it's still a huge development. And, at least from the perspective of history, it's still a little stunning.

GM was the symbol of American industrial might and, for three-quarters of a century, the world's largest carmaker. Now, in order to qualify or government financial assistance, GM is eliminating half of its brands, shedding dealers by the thousands, and laying off a third of its already diminished hourly workforce.

Even if the Obama administration's plan works--even if GM re-emerges from bankruptcy as a leaner, more competitive company--it will never regain its iconic status. It will be just another company, albeit one whose majority owner is the U.S. government, at least for the time being.



It's not the kind of result that inspires great enthusiasm. And perhaps that helps explain why the administration has been collecting critics not only on the right but, lately, on the left as well. Alongside the conservatives who are angry that the government is doing too much, there are now liberals angry that the government is, in effect, doing too little. One of them is Robert Reich, with whom I generally agree on policy and who had this to say a few weeks ago: