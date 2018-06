Belongs to Daniel Fried, the most important Obama envoy you've never heard about, whom I profile in our new issue.

On Friday Fried's job got even more daunting, thanks to an Obama legal filing to block the release of some Guantanamo detainees into the U.S.

P.S. My story mentions a previously-reported feud between Fried and Chris Hill, now the U.S. ambassador to Iraq. Fried has asked me to relate that this feud is a Foggy Bottom "myth."

--Michael Crowley