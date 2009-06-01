-
The Puffington Host: What Has Arianna Huffington Wrought? by Isaac Chotiner
-
Could The Government Have Kept GM Afloat? by Jonathan Cohn
-
Can The U.S. Really Trust The Former (And Possibly Future) Pakistani Leader, Nawaz Sharif? by Nicholas Schmidle
-
Take The Hike! Why It's Worth Paying More For Health Care Now. by Jonathan Cohn
-
Dispatches From The Strangest Trial Involving A Fake Rockefeller In Probably Forever, by Margo Howard
-
What Kind Of Justice Will Sonia Sotomayor Be? by The Editors
-
The Postman Rings Once Again: An Ironic Take On James Cain's Classic Love Triangle, by Stanley Kauffmann
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.