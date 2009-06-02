For example, in the Rosen Apartments project in Philadelphia, in the early 1950s, two-parent working families were typical, and only 28% of the families were on welfare. Rosen mixes low-rise and high-rise buildings, and at that time, crime rates in the high-rises were only ten percent more than in the low-rises. But twenty years later, about two in three families there were on welfare, and the crime rates in the high-rises were horrific.

The problem is what people tend to make of this sea change. Many suppose, for example, that the poverty was, hands down and unquestioned, the problem: it was wrong to put so many very poor people together in one place. Representative assumption: Sheryll Cashin, Georgetown law prof and author of a book on integration that got around some years back on this--"We don't have to imagine the effect on a neighborhood of plopping down massive buildings in which at least 90 percent of the occupants are extremely poor."

But let's stop and think about what this account is actually saying. Poor blacks uprooted from their homes and moving into tall, crowded buildings must slip into chaos. This means we would expect that throughout history, whenever poor people left home and moved into crowded tall buildings, there would be similar results.

Which means that the Eastern European Jews in Fiddler on the Roof, hounded by pogroms from their shtetls and fleeing to tall, crowded tenements in urban American ghettos, ended up at each others' throats on the Lower East Side. They did not.

Jacob Riis' photos make it painfully clear what pits the tenements were. Yet they were not nearly as violent as the projects later would be, and while substance abuse (then, mostly alcoholism), unemployment, and fatherless childrearing were hardly unknown, they were not norms. Consult also Chinatowns in San Francisco and New York back in the day, such as in a fine ethnohistory by Ronald Takaki who died last week: buildings tall, almost everybody poor. Paradise, no. Cabrini-Green 1980: decidedly not.

So why was it different for black Americans in the late sixties? Here is where opinions differ. I think the expansion of Aid to Families with Dependent Children in the late sixties from a temporary, monitored program (and one actually too stingy) into an open-ended, unmonitored dole--something unknown in American history or anywhere else until then--was the key factor. Others would pinpoint the invention of crack cocaine. Others would see the diminishment of Great Society funding after the early seventies as important.

Frankly, arguing for my particular view on that issue and taking on those who feel otherwise is not why I am writing this. Yet this post does have "a point," and one I consider valuable.

Point: The idea that descendants of African slaves are the only people in the history of our species to be done in by the configuration of architectural blueprints is mistaken.

It was much, much more complicated than that: the culprit was aspects of social history in America starting in the late sixties, not merely how housing projects were constructed and how far their doors happened to be from the street.

All fond reminiscences by people like Judge Sotomayor of growing up in tall housing projects are not just interesting "life story" material, but also history lessons of a different sort.