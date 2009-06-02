But as bad as it is, this structural deficit is not the biggest part of the California's problem. The main reasons for the crisis is that we are in the worst economic time since the great Depression-all states are feeling this, even if California is harder hit than most states, whether with the rate of foreclosures, or a particularly high unemployment rate of 11 percent.

The great tragedy of this situation is that states seek to make cuts to safety-net health and human services at exactly the time that people most need them. As people lose jobs and income, Medicaid and other programs see increased enrollments during economic downturns, which makes the programs more expensive at the same time that state revenues are falling.

Those crafting federal health reform have started to think about this. In the Senate Finance Committees' list of options for reform, there's an appealing prospect with the opaque title of the "Automatic Countercyclical Stabilizer."

In essence, it would increase the federal government's share of paying for Medicaid during bad economic times. It would be similar to the enhanced matching funds now provided to states by the economic recovery package, but it would be a matter of policy, rather than something that is provided only when there's a willing Congress and President.

Right now, at least while they are taking the billions of dollars in enhanced federal match, states are appropriately not allowed to decrease eligibility and enrollment. Governor Schwarzenegger is seeking an exception for that rule for Medicaid eligibility cuts, which would require an Act of Congress that he is not likely--and shouldn't--get.