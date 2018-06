After Obama reversed himself on the release of detainee photos, Tom Ricks wrote that he'd been "rolled" by General Ray Odierno, who'd objected to their release. Now, McClatchy's Nancy Youssef is reporting that it was actually Nouri Al Maliki--who reportedly told American officials that "Baghdad will burn" if the photos were released--who prompted Obama's reversal. Youssef further reports that one of the American officials Maliki put "heavy pressure" on was Odierno.

--Jason Zengerle