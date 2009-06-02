Per WCCO. It's probably a good move for Pawlenty if he plans to run for president in 2012, as governors everywhere are seeing their popularity drop as they implement tax hikes and budget cuts.

This also frees up Pawlenty from a dilemma in the Coleman-Franken recount. Most Minnesotans want Coleman to throw in the towel, but Republicans want to drag the race out for as long as possible to deny Democrats a 60th vote. Siding with Coleman could endanger Pawlenty's popularity in Minnesota, but now that he's not running in 2010, he's free to carry water for the national party.

--Jonathan Chait


