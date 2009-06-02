Tom Goldstein is a partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, and lecturer at Stanford and Harvard Law Schools. He is the founder of SCOTUSblog .

Abortion is obviously an important issue for the Supreme Court, and each nominee's view on the question whether and to what extent the Constitution guarantees a right to abortion is carefully scrutinized.

Judge Sotomayor has never participated in a panel opinion, or decided a case as a district judge, involving that question. Nor, so far as I am aware, has she addressed the issue publicly.

Having comprehensively reviewed her opinions, my view is that the marginally related cases she has decided do not provide any genuine insight on how she would rule on questions related to a constitutional right to abortion, but they do show a level of balance that indicates that her decisionmaking is not driven by pro-choice or pro-life views.