From Glenn Beck's interview with Jonah Goldberg on Beck's show last night:

BECK: What a nightmare this is. Can you give me any example in history where this kind of stuff has happened, what's happening today, and what does it lead to?



GOLDBERG: ...I'm not calling Barack Obama a Hitler and I'm not calling him Nazis and all the rest. But, you know, in fascism, we saw the people's car. We call it the Volkswagen, where the state said what we're going to do is we're going to take over the auto industry, government and business and unions are going to get together and we're going to create cars to fill a political need rather than a market need and give people these cars.