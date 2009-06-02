Mr. Dimon, who had said J.P. Morgan didn't need the TARP funds in the first place, has expressed frustration with the program. On Monday, when asked by an analyst why the government required J.P. Morgan to raise capital when the bank passed a government-conducted financial "stress test" last month, Mr. Dimon said: "Any argument you can think of, you can assume we made with our regulators. And as you could also expect, they won."

In the Monday conference call, he also said, "We believe we've met all the terms to get out of TARP," in response to an analyst question. "If we don't get out of TARP, we would be very surprised. We don't think we should be surprised."