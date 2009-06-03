U.S. President Barack Obama and Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud attend a welcoming reception at the king's ranch in al-Janadriya in the outskirts of Riyadh on June 3, 2009. Obama arrived in Saudi Arabia at the start of a mission to the Middle East where he will reach out to the world's Muslims and promote peace. Obama is due to hold talks with the king before heading to Egypt on June 4 to give a much-anticipated address to the Muslim world at Cairo University. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)



--Michael Crowley

