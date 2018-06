CAIRO-- Apparently the twitter feeds of local journalists are atweet with speculation that the octegenarian Egyptian president's health won't allow him to attend Obama's public events here tomorrow. I find that slightly implausible--Mubarak's absence could cause a minor national crisis--but it's a fun subplot to watch.

Also, a reader corrects my earlier claim that Mubarak's son Gamal never married. In 2007 he got hitched to the lovely young lady pictured here.

--Michael Crowley