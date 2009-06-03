Barack Obama's trip to the Middle East is one from which few concrete results are expected. If news reports are to be believed, his speech in Cairo will largely be symbolic. In practical terms, Obama is unlikely to make much progress on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Iran's nuclear program, or even human rights in Egypt. Yet there is one major issue on which Obama could make serious, substantive strides if he devotes attention to it while he is in Cairo: Darfur. Ironically, this is also the one issue that Obama may not mention at all.

Obama's first years in office are coming at a turning point for Sudan. The hot genocide that occurred from 2003-2005 is no longer in progress, but the government that committed it is still in place, having herded Darfur's two million survivors into refugee camps where they continue to live at the mercy of Sudan's military junta. That junta, however, has recently lost its footing. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has indicted its leader, Omar Al Bashir, for crimes against humanity; and the current government may lose much of its power in the upcoming elections, scheduled for 2010 under the Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

Sudan's recent actions--especially the cross-border guerrilla attacks into Chad and the expulsion of humanitarian aid groups in the south, which threatens mass death among the Darfurian refugees in retaliation for the ICC ruling--have dampened the enthusiasm of Sudan's close allies in Egypt and China, who believe that Khartoum has gone too far. (Egypt and China are also unhappy paying the diplomatic price for supporting an indicted war criminal, despite their public expressions of support.) These regional powers, who have long backed Sudan's government because it promised stability--meaning a stable flow of oil to China and stable control over the waters of the Nile, which originates in southern Sudan--are beginning to wonder whether Khartoum's divide-and-conquer approach to governance ultimately entails variability and risk.