Over at Grist, Kate Sheppard has compiled a handy, bullet-pointed rundown of all the major provisions in the big Waxman-Markey climate bill that just passed out of the House energy committee. (The bill's going to get picked over by a few more committees, including Ways & Means and Agriculture, before hitting the floor for a vote, possibly by the end of June.) We've been exploring a number of the bill's provisions in some depth, and will no doubt rake over a bunch more, but it's nice to have a quick overview of the bill's 946 pages.

--Bradford Plumer