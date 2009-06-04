The Hill reports that while Senate Republicans have publicly distanced themselves from the activists attacking Sonia Sotomayor's nomination, the behind-the-scenes message is a different one:

Don Stewart, a spokesman for McConnell, said Swann would not encourage the groups to attack the nominee.... Norquist, who spoke to The Hill late Wednesday at the request of McConnell's office, said that Swann was encouraging conservatives to keep up their fire on the Guantanamo Bay prison camp, not Sotomayor. "It was all about how Gitmo is getting incredible traction and was separate from her conversation about how pleasant the Supreme Court nominee was when she visited [McConnell's] office," Norquist said.