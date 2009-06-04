President Obama yesterday offered his clearest signal yet that he's open to an individual mandate--in other words, a requirement that every person purchase health insruance.

As you may recall, Obama during the presidential primaries attacked Hillary Clinton for advocating just such a requirment. So I was not at all surprised to hear from the Republican National Committee today, which sent me this e-mail:



NEVER TOO LATE TO SAY I'M SORRY

... During Primary, Obama Attacked Clinton Over Mandates



During The Democrat Primary, Obama Attacked Clinton's Proposed Employer Mandate For Health Care. Obama: "Senator Clinton believes the only way to achieve universal health care is to force everybody to purchase it...and my belief is the reason that people don't have it is not because they don't want it, but because they can't afford it." (Michael Luo, "Check Point," The New York Times, 2/22/08)



Obama: "A Mandate Does Not Work Unless You Impose Harsh, Stiff Penalties." Obama: "When she says she is going to mandate healthcare, what that means is, and her own experts have indicated this, a mandate does not work unless you impose harsh, stiff penalties on those who don't purchase it." (Sen. Barack Obama, Press Conference, 2/23/08)



Now Obama Dropped His Opposition, Is Receptive To Employer Mandates



Yesterday, Obama Said He Was Receptive To An Employer Mandate For Health Care. "President Obama said Wednesday that he was receptive to Congressional proposals that would require Americans to have health insurance and oblige employers to share in the cost." (Robert Pear, "Obama Open To A Mandate On Health Insurance," The New York Times, 6/3/09)



Obama Is Open To "Making Every American Responsible For Having Health Insurance Coverage." "The president said he was open to proposals for 'shared responsibility -- making every American responsible for having health insurance coverage, and asking that employers share in the cost.'" (Robert Pear, "Obama Open To A Mandate On Health Insurance," The New York Times, 6/3/09)

Two points here.

First... the attack is totally fair game. Yes, Obama prides himself on being open to different ideas; yes, never totally shut the door on a mandate during the campaign. But he--or, at least, his advisers--attacked Clinton pretty mercilessly over the mandate, most memorably with ads like these. Now he's slowly walking that back, undoubtedly for the same reason that Clinton first endorsed it: The mandate is an essential ingredient if you want to get anywhere close to universal coverage, paritcularly if you're trying to stitch together a coalition of industry groups (many of whom, particularly the insurers, consider a mandate essential).