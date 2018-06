In part two of a TNRtv series on China, James Mann, author-in-residence at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and author of The China Fantasy, reflects on the 20th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, arguing that over the past two decades, authoritarianism in China has only grown stronger.





--Ben Eisler

If you missed part one, catch up here. Also, check out the latest on TNRtv: