Just Like Bush, by Michael Crowley

Obama's rhetoric in the speech was very similar to Bush's. So why is he having a greater impact?

More Than Words, by Shmuel Rosner

A columnist in Tel Aviv hopes that Obama can back up his rhetoric with real action.

The Morning After, by Eric Calderwood.

What Arab news outlets are saying a day after the speech.



Was Cairo the Right Place To Speak? by Larry Diamond

Why did Obama choose to speak in Egypt without directly challenging its authoritarian government?