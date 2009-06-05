-
The Middle East's Uncertain Future: What's More Revealing--What Obama Said In Cairo, Or What He Didn't? by Robert Satloff
The Competition Is Tough, But Francis Bacon May Have Been The Worst Painter Of The 20th Century, by Jed Perl
When Porn Stars AREN'T The Answer: Steven Soderbergh's Newest Film--‘The Girlfriend Experience'--Is All Stunt, No Soul, by Christopher Orr
As If There Weren't Enough Problems, The Middle East Is Literally Heating Up. Oy. by Bradford Plumer
Disney's First Black Princess Is One Of The Most Soulfully Accurate Renditions Of A Black American In Animation History, by John McWhorter
TNRtv: Why China Has Only Gotten Worse Since Tiananmen, by James Mann
How Barack Talks Like Bush, Why Egypt May Have Been A Bad Choice Of Venue, And More: TNR's Complete Coverage Of Obama's Speech In Cairo
