Eric Calderwood is a Ph.D. student at Harvard University. His research focuses on Muslim-Christian relations in the Mediterranean.

Yesterday, I rounded up some of the Arab world's reaction to Obama's speech. Many more important news outlets released their assessments this morning.

Al-Manar, the Beirut-based satellite television station of Hezbollah, emphasized the mixed reviews that Obama's speech received in the Arab world, but it celebrated his conciliatory gestures towards Islam: "[Obama] celebrated the Islamic religion and its role in the world's progress, and the importance of turning a new leaf in the relations between the United States and Muslims, based on respect, trust, and exchange. At that time, he tried to pacify the tension through which the American-Islamic relation passes, by asserting that the relation is strong and cannot be broken." Al-Manar also represented Obama's speech as a defeat for Israel: "An important Zionist authority expressed his frustration regarding Obama's [treatment of] the Iranian dossier. This important authority, who asked to remain anonymous, said: ‘It was expected that the president would repeat his clear position about this issue which he expressed after his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.' In his speech, which he addressed to the Islamic world, Obama indicated that the differences about the Iranian nuclear dossier are in a ‘decisive stage.' But he did speak about Tehran's right to nuclear energy in accordance with international treaties, which provoked the dismay of the Zionist authorities."

Al-Arabiyya, a Dubai-based satellite news channel, emphasized the political struggles Obama will face at home because of his speech. In their lead story this morning, the headline reads, "Obama engages peace crisis early and confronts the Jewish lobby." Describing Obama's message as one of "hard love for both Arabs and Israelis," the Saudi-controlled network noted that Obama is addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict much earlier in his Presidency than his predecessors did. Al-Arabiyya used the past example of President George Bush (senior) to exemplify the political perils of this strategy: "And history shows that differences with Israel can be a huge liability for American presidents. George Bush, who was President from 1989 to 1993, angered Israel and its American supporters that he wouldn't send any new money to Israel to be used for settlements." While most of the Arab networks focused on Obama's international audience (and, in particular, the Arab and Islamic worlds), Al-Arabiyya tried to forecast the domestic reception of Obama's speech.