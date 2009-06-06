- Not Everything's Better With Bacon: What made Francis Bacon the worst painter of the 20th century? by Jed Perl
-
The Art Of Elision: ‘Summer Hours' Is Best For What It Manages To Leave Out, by Stanley Kauffmann
-
TNRtv: Obama Can't Hide From Human Rights, by Michele Dunne
-
When Porn Stars AREN'T The Answer: Steven Soderbergh's Newest Film--‘The Girlfriend Experience'--Is All Stunt, No Soul, by Christopher Orr
-
Post-Cairo, The Middle East’s Uncertain Future, by Robert Satloff
-
How Arianna Huffington Has Become Everything She Claims To Despise, by Isaac Chotiner
-
A Dissent: The Trouble With Obama's Cairo Speech, by James Kirchick
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.