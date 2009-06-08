Attending the Conservative Heartland Leadership Conference--along with such luminaries as Phyllis Schlafly, Grover Norquist, and (break out the autograph books!) Rush Limbaugh's brother--Norm Coleman explains that in order to keep up with the "great technological innovation of today" the GOP has to compete "in the ethernet":

Perhaps he was just encouraging Republicans to act locally? The Minnesota Independent also notes the irony that Coleman, in his speech, cleaned up Jack Palance's signature line from City Slickers, omitting the very word that benefactor Nasser Kazeminy allegedly used to describe Coleman's need for outside income in the ongoing Deep Marine Technologies case.

--Christopher Orr

